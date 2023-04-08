Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Fans school paparazzo for asking Janhvi Kapoor if she didn't sleep properly in viral video: 'Ye kaun hota hai...'

Netizens are irked with paparazzo for bluntly asking Janhvi Kapoor about her sleep. Watch how the actress reacted to lensman's question.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

Fans school paparazzo for asking Janhvi Kapoor if she didn't sleep properly in viral video: 'Ye kaun hota hai...'
Janhvi Kapoor
It's not just celebs but even paparazzi who can bear the brunt of online trolling. A paparazzo in Mumbai discovered that recently after a video of him asking pointed questions to Janhvi Kapoor went viral recently.
 
On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport. She was rushing towards the premises, while her father, Boney Kapoor was going through a security check. In a video shares by a paparazzo account, Janhvi yawned softly and continued walking as she was greeted by the photographers there. The photographer commented, "neend hui nahi lagta hai (seems like you haven't had proper sleep)." Janhvi got a bit surprised with the comment but continued walking. 
 
Here's the video
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 
As soon as the video was uploaded, several netizens found the paparazzo's comment offensive and unnecessary. A user wrote, "Nind hui nahi lagta hai! Tumko kya karna hai bhai (What do you have to with her sleep)." Another user wrote, "Neend nhi hui toh aise bol rhe jaise abba lagte ho tum uske..hadh hai matlab..(This is the limit, he's asking as if he's her dad)." A netizen added, "Paparazzi ab doctor bhi ho gaye ,dekh k bata de rhe k neend nahi hui lagta poori (Paparazzi have now became doctors, they can detect if a person didn't have proper sleep). 
 
Last week, Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were seen offering their prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor was also seen accompanying them. The actress was seen in Indian attire wearing a simple yet elegant pink and green lehenga whereas Shikhar Pahariya was seen in a white dhoti and pink patka.
 
On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the survival-thriller Milli. The movie was backed by her father Boney Kapoor. The actress currently has three films lined up - Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan, Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, and her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in the tentatively-titled NTR 30.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Aabha Paul oozes oomph in reels, check viral videos
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
40-year-old drunk passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.