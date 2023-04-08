Fans school paparazzo for asking Janhvi Kapoor if she didn't sleep properly in viral video: 'Ye kaun hota hai...'

Janhvi Kapoor

It's not just celebs but even paparazzi who can bear the brunt of online trolling. A paparazzo in Mumbai discovered that recently after a video of him asking pointed questions to Janhvi Kapoor went viral recently.

On Saturday, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport. She was rushing towards the premises, while her father, Boney Kapoor was going through a security check. In a video shares by a paparazzo account, Janhvi yawned softly and continued walking as she was greeted by the photographers there. The photographer commented, "neend hui nahi lagta hai (seems like you haven't had proper sleep)." Janhvi got a bit surprised with the comment but continued walking.

Here's the video

As soon as the video was uploaded, several netizens found the paparazzo's comment offensive and unnecessary. A user wrote, "Nind hui nahi lagta hai! Tumko kya karna hai bhai (What do you have to with her sleep)." Another user wrote, "Neend nhi hui toh aise bol rhe jaise abba lagte ho tum uske..hadh hai matlab..(This is the limit, he's asking as if he's her dad)." A netizen added, "Paparazzi ab doctor bhi ho gaye ,dekh k bata de rhe k neend nahi hui lagta poori (Paparazzi have now became doctors, they can detect if a person didn't have proper sleep).

Last week, Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were seen offering their prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor was also seen accompanying them. The actress was seen in Indian attire wearing a simple yet elegant pink and green lehenga whereas Shikhar Pahariya was seen in a white dhoti and pink patka.