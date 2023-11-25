Fans say Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s chemistry in Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya reminds them of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's chemistry in Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya impresses fans.

The first song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki was released this week and in no time, the song took social media by storm. The song arrived as a fresh breeze of love and romance for the fans with Arjit Singh’s soulful voice, Pritam’s composition and Shah Rukh Khan’s charm and energetic dance moves.

What else caught the fan's attention was Shah Rukh Khan’s chemistry with Taapsee Pannu in the song. In the first song from Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen turning a hopeless romantic and expressing his love for Taapsee by dancing. Netizens can’t stop hailing the song as well as the chemistry between the two and showered their love on social media platform Twitter.

One of the tweets read, “Just watched Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Reminds me of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi!”

Just watched Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. Reminds me of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi!

A person commented, “That feel of romance with sweetness in SRK's 90s style.”

Another tweet read, “Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu set the screen on fire.”

Another Tweet read, “Expressing his love for a scene, a fan wrote - “Tadna bandh karo ji” Such a cute, beautiful, feel-good song! And Hardy has my heart @iamsrk.”

Another tweet read, “Calling it a cute song, a fan wrote - "Cutest song of 2023 !!! Got more than we all expected #LuttPuttGaya"

Cutest song of 2023 !!! Got more than we all expected

Another wrote, “Another user commented, “#LuttPuttGaya is pure magic. #DunkiDrop2 is fall or #SRK's unmatchable energy and love”.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a Christmas release, hitting theatres on the 21st of December 2023.