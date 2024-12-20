The viral shows Kareena Kapoor sitting diagonally ahead of Shahid Kapoor at the event.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor crossed paths again after a long time, but not in the way many might have expected. The two were photographed sitting in neighboring rows at an event at their children's school, Dhirubhai International School, in Mumbai.

A paparazzo Instagram account posted pictures of Kareena sitting diagonally ahead of Shahid at the event. Shahid wore a white T-shirt layered with a blue denim shirt, while Kareena opted for a rust-colored top. In the photos and videos, they were not seen acknowledging each other.

However, both smiled, but not at each other—rather, they were smiling at their children's performance on stage.

In another video making the rounds, Kareena can be seen cheering for her elder son Taimur Ali Khan during his stage performance. She also captures the moment on her smartphone, sitting beside her close friend, filmmaker Karan Johar. Interestingly, their children – Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's Taimur and Jeh, and Karan's Yash and Roohi – are in the same class.

Shahid's daughter, Misha Kapoor, also studies in the same school.