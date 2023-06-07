Fans react to Saif Ali Khan's Ravana being 'hidden' in Adipurush action trailer: 'He is the best part in this...'

Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush

The final trailer of Adipurush was unveiled in a grand pre-release event in Tirupati on Tuesday evening. The Om Raut film is based on Ramayan and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. The new trailer gave a glimpse of the action of the film, including the huge battle sequences. And while the the protagonists got ample screen time, Saif Ali Khan’s Ravana was ‘hidden’ largely.

Hours after the trailer was launched, many fans have taken to social media to praise the actor’s portrayal of the asura king and demanded that the makers of Adipurursh give them more of Lankesh. “I don’t know about the trailer but Saif Ali Khan is the best part in this mess,” tweeted one fan. Another added, “Saif in the bhikshu garb looks so menacing. He will do well.”

Others wondered why there was so little of the actor in the trailer, given that he is the primary antagonist. One fan posted, “Wish we had more of Saif in this trailer. They have hardly shown Ravana.” Some wondered if it was because the makers were being cautious about Ravana’s look followig the initial criticism. “I think they are keeping Lankesh hidden after the backlash early and will only reveal him in theatres fully,” read one comment.

However, many argued that the fleeting glimpses of Ravana were good for the build up. Film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted, “Saw #AdipurushActionTrailer again and one thing that strikes me is that “less is more” in this case. I am talking about #SaifAliKhan here. Felt it earlier and believe it all the more now, he is going to be the dark horse of #Adipurush. What screen presence does he have here. Truly menacing.”

This is Saif’s second collaboration with director Om Raut. Interestingly, he played the antagonist in his last film as well – Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji, which had him in the role of Mughals’ Rajput commander Uday Bhan. Adipurush releases in theatres on June 16.