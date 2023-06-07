Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Fans react to Saif Ali Khan's Ravana being 'hidden' in Adipurush action trailer: 'He is the best part in this...'

Adipurush final trailer so more battles, more grand visuals of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon but still very little of Saif Ali Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Fans react to Saif Ali Khan's Ravana being 'hidden' in Adipurush action trailer: 'He is the best part in this...'
Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush

The final trailer of Adipurush was unveiled in a grand pre-release event in Tirupati on Tuesday evening. The Om Raut film is based on Ramayan and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. The new trailer gave a glimpse of the action of the film, including the huge battle sequences. And while the the protagonists got ample screen time, Saif Ali Khan’s Ravana was ‘hidden’ largely.

Hours after the trailer was launched, many fans have taken to social media to praise the actor’s portrayal of the asura king and demanded that the makers of Adipurursh give them more of Lankesh. “I don’t know about the trailer but Saif Ali Khan is the best part in this mess,” tweeted one fan. Another added, “Saif in the bhikshu garb looks so menacing. He will do well.”

Others wondered why there was so little of the actor in the trailer, given that he is the primary antagonist. One fan posted, “Wish we had more of Saif in this trailer. They have hardly shown Ravana.” Some wondered if it was because the makers were being cautious about Ravana’s look followig the initial criticism. “I think they are keeping Lankesh hidden after the backlash early and will only reveal him in theatres fully,” read one comment.

However, many argued that the fleeting glimpses of Ravana were good for the build up. Film trade analyst Joginder Tuteja tweeted, “Saw #AdipurushActionTrailer again and one thing that strikes me is that “less is more” in this case. I am talking about #SaifAliKhan here. Felt it earlier and believe it all the more now, he is going to be the dark horse of #Adipurush. What screen presence does he have here. Truly menacing.”

This is Saif’s second collaboration with director Om Raut. Interestingly, he played the antagonist in his last film as well – Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji, which had him in the role of Mughals’ Rajput commander Uday Bhan. Adipurush releases in theatres on June 16.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal: A look at Bollywood's top action heroes
Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details
In pics: Hina Khan celebrates Eid in Kashmir, shared gorgeous pics in golden ethnic outfit from Dal Lake
Meet news anchor-turned-actress Shruti Sodhi, set to make Bollywood debut with Ab Dilli Dur Nahin
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Speed Reads
More
First-image
South Mumbai college student raped, murdered in hostel room, accused found dead at railway tracks
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.