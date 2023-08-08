'No Shah Rukh Khan, no Don': Fans react to Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 announcement after news of Ranveer Singh replacing SRK

Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 announcement has not gone down too well with a section of Shah Rukh Khan fans.

Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share the much-awaited announcement of Don 3, the next part of the hit franchise. The filmmaker shared a tease with the title and the background score but no news of the cast and crew. Recent reports had stated that Ranveer Singh may be replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the film, something with which fans are unhappy.

On Twitter, the hashtag #NoSRKNoDon began trending soon after the announcement. Even on Instagram, in the comments section of Farhan's post, Shah Rukh fans vented. "Can't imagine Don without Shah Rukh Khan," read one comment. Another added, "When people were asking for Don 3, this is not what they meant." Many fans said that they were not convinced Ranveer will be able to fill SRK's shoes in the franchise. "Expect Khilji type acting from Ranveer," read a comment referring to Ranveer's Padmaavat role.

Several memes also flooded Twitter talking about the disappointment of Shah Rukh's fans at seeing the Don 3 announcement and people's discontent with Ranveer's apparent casting. The memes largely poked fun at the supposed new lead and lamented at Shah Rukh's absence.

Farhan Akhtar directed the first two Don films, both of which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the title role, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani. The first Don was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 blockbuster of the same name. The film follows an international criminal mastermind and how he evades the authorities. The films were huge successes and Shah Rukh's modern take on Don was praised.

SRK fans after Farhan Akhter announced #Don3 without Shahrukh Khan: pic.twitter.com/AWRpQjbbmB — (@Dilli_Wala_BF) August 8, 2023

Fans have been asking for Don 3 ever since the second instalment released in 2011. However, the film was put on a backburner due to Farhan and Shah Rukh's other commitments. Earlier this year, reports stated that Farhan had expressed his desire to return to the franchise and approached Shah Rukh. However, the actor reportedly refused to return as the iconic character saying he wanted to focus on big-scale, mass action films. While neither Farhan and Shah Rukh confirmed or denied the news, reports later claimed that Farhan was in talks with Ranveer Singh to take on the titular role.