Fans mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise with actor's death scene in 'Student Of The Year'

Rishi Kapoor's fans paid a tribute to the veteran actor in a very unique way. They mourned the actor's death with a scene from his film 'Student Of The Year'. In the scene, Rishi is seen on a venitalor, which happened even in real life for the late actor.

The scene was Rishi Kapoor, who plays a gay principal smitten by Ronit Roy's character, talking to the actor one last time before closing his eyes. Rishi played the fun character even during his last moments, again something that happened in real life. According to a statement released by Rishi's family, the actor entertained doctors till his last.

Here's the video:

Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' marked Alia Bhatt's debut in Bollywood. She spent a lot of time with Rishi Kapoor and the Kapoor family in US when he was being treated for cancer there. She is now going to feature with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role.

Rishi Kapoor passed away on the morning of April 30, 2020, after two-year long battle with leukemia. The actor's last rites took place at Chandanwadi crematorium in the afternoon. Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rima Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain and Abhishek Bachchan were a few people seen at the funeral. Riddhima was on the video call since she was travelling from Delhi.

A photo of Ranbir and Neetu from Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet has now gone viral. Riddhima arrived in Mumbai with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara and is with her family at the prayer meet currently.