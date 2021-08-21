Fans in shock as Sushant Singh Rajput's Facebook account sees update

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput were baffled on Thursday (August 19) after they saw a change that was made to the late actor's Facebook Display Picture (DP). The fans had a hard tie wrapping their heads around the fact that out of nowhere the picture was updated.

The change took place on Wednesday (August 18) early in the morning at 6:30 am raising questions as to who was controlling the account after the Sushant's death.

After Sushant's death in June 2020, his team took over all his social media accounts. Two days post his death, a post was shared on his Facebook account that read, "Fans like you were real 'godfather' for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies he has left behind in this world."

His team also updated his bio to "Sushant Singh Rajput (21 January 1986 - 14 June 2020) was an Indian actor, dancer, entrepreneur, and..." in August.

Not knowing the obvious, many fans of Sushant were disturbed by the fact that someone was trying to play with their emotions and others had resorted to thinking that the late actor had returned. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. He had allegedly committed suicide and the investigation is still on. His sudden death had taken many by shock and despair.