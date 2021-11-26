Fans get worried as Anil Kapoor mentions ‘last treatment’, drops video from Germany

Anil Kapoor shared a video from his final day in Germany. The actor also revealed that a German doctor will perform his 'last treatment.'

Anil is seen strolling on the road and then on the pavement during a snowstorm in the video. In the backdrop, he added the song Phir Se Udd Chala.

Neetu Kapoor, Anil's' Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star, commented on the video with clapping emojis. Actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta wrote, “Anil uncle how do we beat your content.”

One admirer used a line from his 1995 film Trimurti in a comment, writing, “Kal shyam aur thi, aaj shyam aur hai ... kal thikaane aur the, aaj manzil aur hai #trimurti.”

The comment section was flooded with fans asking about his treatment.

Last year, Anil revealed on social media that he suffered from Achilles Tendinitis for over 10 years. In a social media post, Anil had written that he recovered from the condition without undergoing any surgery with the help of Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt.

Anil wrote: “I had been suffering from an Achilles’ tendon issue for over 10 years... Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option...Dr. Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments, took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping...without any surgery.”

Anil's next appearance will be in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. He will be seen in the film alongside Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani, among others. The cast has already wrapped filming, and the comedy-drama is expected to hit theatres next year.