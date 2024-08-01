Twitter
Bollywood

Fans defend Kriti Sanon over viral 'smoking' video, slam trolls for invading her privacy: Just because they're famous...

Kriti Sanon's fans have rallied behind her over the recent viral video that appeared to show her smoking

Abhimanyu Mathur

Aug 01, 2024

Kriti Sanon is currently in Greece vacationing with friends and family. The actress rang in her 34th birthday in the Mediterranean nation last week. But things soured after a video of hers purportedly smoking there went viral. Many trolls attacked the actress calling her a hypocrite given that she had vehemently stated she is anti-smoking in earlier interviews. Now, a section of the internet has come out in Kriti’s defence, slamming trolls for invading her privacy and filming a private moment.

The video appears to show Kriti sitting by the oceanside smoking a cigarette. The video has been shot from far and does not show with clarity what the actress is holding. However, fans said that it need not be a concern even if she is smoking. Reacting to the video, one Twitter user said, “Let her live her life and enjoy her vacation. What is the fuss here I don't know.” A comment on Reddit added that what she does in her private life should not be criticised. “Ehh who cares? As long as she's not promoting it, she can do whatever she wants in her private life,” read the comment.

Many actually slammed the person who shot and posted the video online, arguing that it constitutes an invasion of privacy as the actress was in her private space at the time. One fan asked, “Is it okay to click pics without permission??? She isn't in some media promotion event, it's her private life.” Many supported this argument. One comment read, “Just because they're famous, doesn't mean you're not going to respect their personal space or invade their privacy. They don't owe us that.”

Kriti Sanon was last seen on screen in the comedy heist film Crew. Not only was the film a box office success but the actress also  impressed everyone with her performance in. Kriti will be next seen in the movie Do Patti, which is also produced by her. The film marks her second collaboration with Kajol after Dilwale and is currently under production.

