Fans defend Janhvi Kapoor after troll's 'plastic surgery' jibe on her tribute to Sridevi: 'Get some help...'

Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor in a file pic

On Tuesday morning, Janhvi Kapoor remembered her late mother Sridevi with a throwback picture, accompanied by a touching note posted on Instagram. While there were several fans and celebs praising the actress and supporting her, she was subject to some mean comments and trolling as well, one of which irked Janhvi’s fans in particular.

Janhvi shared an old picture of herself with Sridevi from an award function. The picture had Sridevi, all deked up in a white saree with a young Janhvi looking in her direction. The note alongside the post on Instagram read, “I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I’m making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you.”

One of the comments to the post read, “Plastic surgery to make her proud (laughing emojis).” The comments referred to the oft-quoted rumours that Janhvi and Sridevi had gotten comsetic surgery done. Netizens did not take to the mean jibe kindly. All the comment replies under this one berated the original commenter. “Most illogical and arrogant reply, get some help,” commented one. Another wrote, “Shame on you.” Many defended Janhvi saying that even if she had gotten plastic surgery, such a comment was unwarranted on a tribute to her late mother.

Sridevi died on February 24, 2018 in the UAE where she had been with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi Kapoor for a family wedding. An investigation ruled that the reason of the death was accidental drowning. Janhvi, who was 20 at the time, made her Bollywood debut later in the year with Dhadak.

Janhvi was last seen in the 2022 film Mili. This year, she is awaiting the release of two films – Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, which also stars Varun Dhawan, and Mr and Mrs Mahi, which sees her paired up with Rajkummar Rao for the first time.