Fans declare Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' blockbuster; check out film's IMDb rating

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara released on a streaming platform on Friday and it looks like the whole country has watched it already. Seems like all of Sushant's fans really came together to make Dil Bechara a fitting tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput. The film became a moment for all Sushant fans to remember him by watching his last film.

Those who have already watched the film have shared their review.

Sushant's friends from the industry also shared their glowing tribute for the actor as his last film released on stream platform Disney Hotstar.

Dil Bechara IMDb rating

The audience love also poured in the form of a whopping Dil Bechara rating on IMDb. The audience reaction on the film is in as the film has whooping 9.9 ratings on IMDB. However, as of 11:25 pm, IMDb rating of Dil Bechara is 10/10. A superhit.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut against SSR in Kedarnath also paid a rich tribute to the late actor. As the film released at 7:30 pm, she posted a heartfelt tribute to her first co-star along with his BTS picture with Saif Ali Khan and wrote, "The only two gentlemen that have spoken to me about Sartre, Van Gogh, telescopes and constellations, guitars, The Northern Lights, cricket, Pink Floyd, Nusrat Saab and acting techniques. This is to the last thing you two have in common- #DilBechara. Now on Disney Hotstar!"

Sushant's co-star in his last film, Sanjana Sanghi also posted a heartfelt note for her 'Manny' and wrote, "My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDay Here’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald."