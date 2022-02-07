Fans celebrate Nora Fatehi’s birthday by organizing food drive for 300 underprivileged kids- WATCH

Bollywood’s diva Nora Fatehi undoubtedly has the craziest and most endearing fans across the globe. Marking the actress’ birthday on 6th February, Nora Fatehi's fan clubs got together to organize a food drive to feed 300 underprivileged children, honouring the special day of their favourite star.

A total of six fan clubs namely Nora Fatehi Love, Team Nora Fatehi, Shades of Nora, Nora Fatehi Fan England, Nora Fatehi Mafia, and Nora Fatehi India joined hands with an NGO named Thaagam Foundation to schedule a special food drive for 300 underprivileged kids to donate meals, to make their inspiration's birthday special.

Overwhelmed by the noble gesture of her fans, Nora Fatehi took to social media to express her gratitude towards her fans saying, “I'm literally crying right now this is the best gift ever! Thank u to all my fan clubs that got together and in my name fed so many underprivileged children my fans are such generous thoughtful and good-hearted people! Thank u so much for this amazing priceless gift may god bless u all.”

Over the years, Nora Fatehi has emerged as an influential icon for millions of people across the globe with her inspirational journey. Looked up as an idol by fans ranging across age groups, Nora Fatehi is however undoubtedly a kids favourite. Hence, spreading smiles on Nora Fatehi's behalf, her fan clubs decided to donate food on her birthday.

Earlier last year, a die-hard fan of Nora Fatehi from Nanded, who also got her face tattooed on his arm, organized a food drive in Nanded feeding over thousands of people in May.

Carving her place as a phenomenal performer, Nora Fatehi has not only entertained her fans with her impeccable dance moves and astonishing experiences but also attained the status of a global icon with her unparalleled fashion choices. Looking forward to an interesting lineup of projects, Nora Fatehi constantly keeps her fans intrigued about her upcoming moves.