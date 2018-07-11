Headlines

'Fanney Khan' song 'Mohabbat': You won't be able to take your eyes off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan aka Baby Singh, Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's introduction song in 'Fanney Khan' is out!

Latest News

Prachita Pandey

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 05:32 PM IST

The makers of Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Fanney Khan have dropped the first song from the film and we can't get over how stunning Aishwarya aka Baby Singh looks as the superstar sensation in the peppy and upbeat number. The song Mohabbat will mark the introduction of Aishwarya's character of a pop sensation - Baby Singh in the film. 

Mohabbat begins with Baby Singh's entry on stage, followed by her dialogue, "Haazir hai husn, Ishq ki mehfil mein aaj phir haazir hai husn". The next two minutes that follow are a visual treat for the fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She can be seen slaying it in her Baby Singh avatar on stage, as she lip-syncs to the lyrics of the song and sets the stage on fire with her killer moves. Everything about the actress, right from her catwalk on the stage in the beginning to her gorgeous constumes and stunning expressions are so on point, that you'll find it difficult to take your eyes off her throughout the song. 

Mohabbat song has been penned by ace lyricist Irshad Kamil and its peppy and upbeat composition is by Tanishk Bagchi. The song finds its perfect voice in the vocals of Sunidhi Chauhan, which fits the persona of Aishwarya like a second skin. We only have one complaint though. The choreography of the song is pretty impressive, we hope that the signature step of Mohabbat wasn't so stiff and animated. We feel that with the kind of energy and vivacity that Aish brings to the song, especially considering it to be her introduction song in the film, the signature steps of the actress could have been better worked upon. 

Nevertheless, it'll bother you only if your eyes leaves those of Baby Singh while you're watching the song. 

Watch Mohabbat song right here:

Fanney Khan revolves around the story of a father, who goes to extreme lengths just to fulfill the dream of his daughter who wants to become a singer like Baby Singh. The movie that marks the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar, is all set to hit the theatres on August 3 this year. 

