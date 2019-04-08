Fan wears Deepika Padukone's 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava' Sabyasachi lehenga worth Rs 8 Lakh on her wedding

There is nothing new about fans seeking fashion inspiration from Bollywood celebs but there's this one fan who recently took celebrity worship to a different level altogether.

A young bride named Ravina opted to wear the exact same lehenga on her wedding that Bollywood star Deepika Padukone wore on her big day and we must say she looked equally gorgeous if not more. She is even seen wearing the much talked about 'Sada Saubhagyavati Bhav' aari-taari dupatta.

Have a look for yourself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by on Apr 5, 2019 at 3:12am PDT

For her Anand Karaj, Deepika had opted for a hand-painted and hand-embroidered red Sabyasachi lehenga. The wedding lehenga was specially curated for her and it reflected DP's personal style which is deeply embedded in Indian culture and values.

The veil was gifted to Deepika by Ranveer Singh's family. The entire ensemble costed a whopping Rs 8.95 Lakh.