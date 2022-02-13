Fan spots Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone in 'Gehraiyaan'- See here

Fans of Deepika Padukone couldn't keep calm as they found out that her latest film 'Gehraiyaan' featured her real-life sister Anisha. One of the fans with his eagle-eye spotted the real childhood photo of Deepika and her sister in the film. During the character introduction, we get a sneak peek into Alisha's (Deepika) childhood through old photos, and in one of the photos, we see Deepika with Anisha.

Here's the picture of Deepika and Anisha

This photo was shown as Alisha and Tia's (Ananya Panday) moment from their happy childhood, and the fan who spot the picture had tweeted about it. However, the tweet has been deleted, but many actress' fans got aware of it. The complex love drama has opened to mixed responses from masses and classes. People are raving about Padukone's performance, but there are people who are trolling the film and openly expressing their discontent about the film.

While many from B'town has showered love to the film, actress Kangana Ranaut wasn't pleased by the film. She panned the film on her social media and compared it to pornography. The 'Manikarnika' actress took her discontent to her Instagram stories and posted her views with Manoj Kumar's 'Himalaya Ki God Mein' song 'Chand si Mehbooba,' and said, "I'm also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance... in the name of millennial/ new age/ urban movies don't sell trash pls... bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it... it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai," with a wink-eye emoji.

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa starrer 'Gehraiyaan' deal with the flawed relationships between these individuals. As the film progresses, the drama gets convoluted and it leads to adultery, deceit, and crime. 'Gehraiyaan' is currently streaming online.