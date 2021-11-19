Fan secretly films John Abraham, WATCH actor’s surprising reaction

A group of John Abraham's admirers were astonished when he seized their phone and left a friendly message on it. The star was secretly being recorded on their phone's front camera by the bike-riding fans.

John appears to have observed this and, as a joke, snatched the phone from the fan and left a sweet message on it. His actions astonished his fans.

He said, "Hi, you guys okay? That's my friend there." and then returned the phone to the fans on the bike. John was wearing a black tank top and flashed a charming smile at the camera before handing the phone back to his adoring fans.

Many people praised John Abraham's humble nature in the comments section of the video. They praised him for treating his fans with utmost love.

On the work front, John will next be seen alongside Divya Khosla Kumar in the action film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

According to IndianExpress.com, ahead of the release of his last film, ‘Mumbai Saga; he’d spoken about his mass appeal. “You must do films that relate to a mass audience, not just a few people, probably, sitting in one fancy theatre. I think this film reaches out to the masses. When you in the interiors of India they really remember these characters, they are memorable,” he had said.

On November 25, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) will release 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.