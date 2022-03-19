Fan-made collage of Aryan Khan-Shah Rukh Khan, Nysa Devgn-Kajol twinning goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most celebrated jodi of Bollywood. They created history together and gave back-to-back blockbusters in the 90s. There are die-hard fans of the jodi, who keeps a close watch on the actors and their life. Recently, Aryan Khan attended the lavish 50th birthday bash of Apoorva Mehta, and his look reminded of Shah Rukh instantly. Just like his father, Aryan also donned a black suit with a white shirt, unbuttoned from the top. Fans instantly made the similarities evident by making a collage of the two, and fans instantly commented 'like father like son.'

Here's the picture

Similarly, Kajol also attended the bash in an off-shoulder bodycon dress, and the outfit look similar to what her daughter Nysa wore a few days back. The social media nerds instantly joined the dots, and made a collage of mother-daughter, leaving many of her fans stunned.

Here's Nysa and Kajol

On Thursday night, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, arrived in style at Apoorva Mehta's birthday event. Apoorva Mehta is the CEO of Dharma Productions, which is owned by filmmaker Karan Johar. Aryan, who normally avoids the cameras, posed for the first time since his arrest in the drugs case. The celebrity kid wore a black suit with a white shirt and looked great.

Gauri Khan looked stunning in a black gown. Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan did not attend the event. Shah Rukh is presently filming in Spain alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for his forthcoming flick ‘Pathaan’.

Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal were among the Bollywood celebs who attended the star-studded celebration. Katrina and Vicky also stood for the photographers while holding hands, giving us significant couple goals. Vicky looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while Katrina dazzled in a sky blue short dress.