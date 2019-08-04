Fan interrupts Twitter exchange between Varun Dhawan-Dwayne Johnson; Bollywood actor ends up asking him to 'go to bed'

Dwayne Johnson is currently gaining all appreciation for his performance in the latest release Hobbs and Shaw. The Hollywood film was much-appreciated by critics and audiences alike, and even opened to good Box Office numbers. The Rock received another fan in Varun Dhawan.

Varun took to Twitter and praised Dwayne Johnson for Hobbs and Shaw. He wrote, "Watched Hobbs And Shaw. It's great fun in the cinema. The Rock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best," to which Rock replied by writing, "Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You're the best."

However, a fan tried to interrupt their conversation asking Varun to promote good content in Bollywood rather than promoting Hollywood movies. "Instead of promoting #Hollywood movies And Giving americans money please raise our movie quality instead of masala movies that u do... Make Some Content driven films.. Also Promote Good Bollywood Movies Which Remain Unnotified..Make India Proud. @Varun_dvn @karanjohar," wrote the fan.

Interestingly Varun noticed the fan's profile photo of Harry Potter (also a Hollywood film) and thus took a dig by replying, "Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed."

Read their tweets here:

Watched #HobbsAndShaw . It’s great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best @HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/im4NbXMOAq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed https://t.co/wMBFC4a1AC — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

Prior to this, Varun had also praised The Rock's movie San Andreas which released in 2015. On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently awaiting the release of his next film Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.