Fan gets permanent tattoo of Kartik Aaryan's name, date of birth; 'Dhamaka' actor reacts - WATCH

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been basking in the success of his recently released film 'Dhamaka' on Netflix, turned a year older on November 22. The B-town dude who has been wrapping up back to back films celebrated his special day with his fans and the media before attending his birthday bash with his industry friends.

And so, just when Kartik was celebrating his birthday outside his house in Mumbai with the photographers and fans, a female fan of his surprised him with a permanent tattoo of his. The actor was taken by surprise when he saw his name and date of birth inked over a female fan's chest.

In a now-viral video shared online, Kartik Aaryan is seen greeting the fan after he cuts his birthday cake gifted by the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, as the fan when tells him about the tattoo, Kartik asks her. "You have a tattoo? Arre! thank you so much.” The fan's tattoo with Kartik's name and date of birth is clearly visible in the video. Reportedly, upon seeing the tattoo, Kartik asked the fan, "Ye tattoo hai aapka (This is your tattoo?) Is it permanent?" The fan then replies in the affirmative.

Soon after, speaking with a paparazzo, the fan said, "I am very big fan of him and I love him. It's just like a dream come true for me."

Watch the video here:



Kartik's latest outing 'Dhamaka' has been receiving rave reviews. The actor is being lauded for his performance as an ambitious journalist in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shehzada', 'Freddy' among other films.