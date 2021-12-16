Fan asks Ranbir Kapoor about his wedding plans with Alia Bhatt or ‘someone else’ – WATCH couple’s reaction

At an event in Delhi to premiere the motion poster for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra,' Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt answered fan questions. Ranbir Kapoor's wedding plans piqued fans' interest, so they inquired about his wedding date.

“When will you marry Alia or someone else?” Ranbir read out a query addressed to him. Ranbir replied, “Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that. Humari kab hogi (When will ours happen)?”

Alia replied, “Why are you asking me?”, Ranbir pointed at Ayan and said, “I am asking him, humari kab hogi (when will ours happen)?” Ayan said, “Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai (The announcement of one date is enough for today), Brahmastra ki release date. Let’s wait.”

Last year, in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said that he would have tied the knot with Alia, were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

‘Brahmastra’ is the first instalment in what is planned to be a fantasy trilogy. The first portion will follow Ranbir's character Shiva, who discovers that he possesses the power of fire as well as a mystery link to the all-powerful weapon Brahmastra. Isha, his ladylove, will be played by Alia.

‘Brahmastra’, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022.