Did mom-to-be Dia Mirza marry Vaibhav Rekhi because she was pregnant? Actor responds

A few days back, Dia Mirza, as a surprise to her fans, had announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi. Dia and Vaibhav got married in an unconventional ceremony in February 2021. Now, in an Instagram comment, Dia has maintained that she and Vaibhav did not get married because they are having a baby together. Dia was replying to an Instagram user who questioned her about the same.

Dia replied when an Instagram user asked why she did not share the news of her pregnancy before she got married. The user wrote, "That's so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priests, why couldn't she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn't becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can't women get pregnant before marriage?"

In reply, Dia wrote a long note and said, "Interesting question. Firstly, we didn't marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn't announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I've waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical."

Dia further added, "Only answering this because: 1) Having a child is a beautiful gift of life 2) There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey 3) As women we must always exercise our choice 4) Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice 5) As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair."

For the uninformed, Dia announced that she and Vaibhav are expecting their first child on Friday. She shared a photo of herself from her honeymoon in the Maldives, in which she was seen cradling her baby bump.