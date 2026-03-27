Famously Fit: Sophie Choudry to reveal fitness secrets of Bollywood, trains with Kriti Sanon, Sonam Bajwa, Sonu Sood, calls it 'incredibly inspiring'

Famously Fit: The six-episode series features Sophie Choudry giving a sneak peek into the fit life of popular Bollywood actors, and even held workout sessions with them.

Amazon MX Player, India’s free video streaming service, today will premiere the first episode of its fitness show Famously Fit, an all-new weekly fitness and lifestyle show. Hosted by Sophie Choudry, the six-episode series merges fitness, fame, and candid conversation in a high-energy format, giving viewers an unfiltered look into the routines and stories behind some of India’s most popular celebrities.

Each episode features an A-list celebrity stepping away from the red carpet and into an immersive workout setting. The series kicks off with one of the most sought-after actresses in the country today, Kriti Sanon, followed by fitness icon and eternal diva Malaika Arora, along with the incredibly popular and all-time favourite Sonam Bajwa. The lineup also includes Ghazal Alagh (Co-Founder, Honasa Consumer Ltd), with a few more exciting names set to join the lineup soon. From yoga and strength training to functional fitness, viewers get up-close access to authentic routines, personal disciplines, and the realities of staying fit in the public eye. Along the way, Famously Fit taps into candid insights of the celebrities, debunks common fitness myths, and even reveals their occasional cheats or shortcuts, making the series highly relatable and shareable.

Sharing her excitement, Sophie Choudry said, “Fitness has always been an integral part of my lifestyle, and hosting Famously Fit felt like a natural extension of that. What I love about the show is how real and unfiltered it is, it’s not just about workouts, but about understanding the discipline and mindset behind it. It’s been incredibly inspiring to see how each celebrity approaches their fitness journey in their own unique way. It’s candid, chaotic and fun, and I can’t wait for audiences to catch it on Amazon MX Player."

Famously Fit is produced by Amazon MX Player, with production executed by Tamgha Entertainment, and brought to life in partnership with sponsors Oziva, Ather, American Pistachio, and Envy. The show will stream its first episode today, exclusively for free on Amazon MX Player, with episodes dropping weekly, available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Jio TV and Airtel Xstream.