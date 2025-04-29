The family has reportedly alleged that Rohit was murdered by four of his friends.

Actor Rohit Basfore, who was set to appear in Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming web series Family Man 3, was found dead near a waterfall in Assam’s Garbhanga forest on the evening of April 27. Police reported that his body had multiple injury marks, raising concerns of possible foul play.

According to a report in Odisha Bytes, officials mentioned that Rohit Basfore had returned to Guwahati from Mumbai a few months ago. His family shared that he had left home around 12:30 pm on Sunday for a day trip with friends, but they lost contact with him later that evening.

Later, a friend informed the family about the incident. The relatives then reached out to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), after which Rohit's body was recovered and taken to a hospital.

The family has reportedly alleged that Rohit was murdered by four of his friends. They claimed it was a planned act, pointing out that Rohit had recently been involved in a parking dispute, during which three of the accused, Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore, had allegedly threatened to kill him.

Additionally, the family also accused a gym owner named Amardeep, claiming that he had invited Rohit for the outing where the tragic incident occurred.

As per Odisha Bytes, a police official said, “An autopsy was performed at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Monday. Multiple injuries were discovered on the body, including wounds on his head, face, and other parts. We are investigating the case, but the four accused are on the run."