Family Kirana Store Season 3 out on YouTube: TVF sitcom sets new benchmark, delivers three seasons in 10 months

TVF has released the third season of Family Kirana Store on YouTube, delivering three seasons in just 10 months. Set in a family-run neighbourhood kirana store, the sitcom finds humour in everyday household situations, family dynamics and the chaos of running a small business.

The Viral Fever (TVF) has released the third season of Family Kirana Store on YouTube on November 13. The sitcom has achieved a new milestone by delivering three seasons in just 10 months, making it one of the fastest digital show franchises to return with multiple seasons. The first two seasons have collectively garnered over 42 million views on YouTube, reflecting the show's growing popularity and audience response.

What is Family Kirana Store about?

Created by TVF and produced by Vijay Koshy, the third season is directed by Saksham Arora and Hemant Mishra. The show features Shrikant Verma as Gajju Bhaiya, alongside Garima Vikrant Singh, Baishali Sinha and Hemant Mishra. Set in a family-run neighbourhood kirana store, the sitcom finds humour in everyday household situations, family dynamics and the chaos of running a small business. Its return for a third season within 10 months reflects the growing audience connect with its characters and relatable storytelling.

TVF President Vijay Koshy on Family Kirana Store achieving new milestone

Speaking about the show's latest milestone, Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever (TVF), said, “The journey of Family Kirana Store has been extremely encouraging for us. Delivering three seasons in just 10 months is a significant milestone and speaks to the response the show has received. YouTube has always been an important part of TVF’s content ecosystem, allowing us to build shows, nurture audiences and create properties that have the potential to grow beyond the platform. We have also seen several of our YouTube shows find a home on OTT platforms, and this journey reflects the strength of the ecosystem we have built. Our brand partners have been an important part of this journey, and with Campa and Fortune joining us for Season 3, we are excited to take the franchise forward."

Family Kirana Store expands brand partnerships with Season 3

The sitcom has also built a growing brand partnership ecosystem. Its previous seasons featured brands such as Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, L&T Finance, Alpenliebe and Center Fruit. For the latest season, Campa and Fortune have joined the franchise, further highlighting how digital entertainment properties can integrate brands into their storytelling and reach audiences organically.

YouTube remains central to TVF's content strategy

The success of Family Kirana Store also underlines YouTube's importance in TVF's content strategy. Over the years, the production house has created several successful shows on the platform, including Aspirants, Sapne Vs Everyone, Kota Factory, Permanent Roommates and TVF Tripling. Many of these shows subsequently made their way to premium OTT platforms.

An IMDb report identified TVF as the production house with the highest number of shows to have transitioned from YouTube to OTT. This highlights YouTube's potential as a platform for building original entertainment properties that can eventually reach wider audiences across streaming services. It also offers brands opportunities to become part of content-led storytelling.

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