Fam Jam! When Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor with Taimur, Soha-Kunal Kemmu with Inaaya, Saba united for chill session

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, the sister of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan's Instagram page is a box full of memories. She is behind several iconic photos of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu that made it to the Internet in the past few years. Now, Saba shared a couple of photos with her family including Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha, Kunal Kemmu and kids Taimur and Inaaya.

In the first photo shared by Saba, Saif, Soha with Inaaya in her arms, Kunal and she all smiles while chilling together. She captioned the photo stating, "Flashback! Family ties...we stick together. Been wanting to post this for a while... Simple carefree and happy times. #thosewerethedays #siblings #memoriesforlife #tuesdaypost."

While in the second photo, Saif and Kareena are seen twinning in a black T-Shirt while Taimur has gone shirtless wearing black shorts. Saba wrote, "Flashback...! Part II KKK...Khan Kemmu khandan Lol... Just. I had the original pic. So here's the rest of the gang. #familylove #alwaysandforever #wednesdaymood #stayhome #staysafe."

Meanwhile, during a recent podcast, Saba was all praises for her mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. She said, "Ma, lots of love. Very proud of you of course. Loved your work loved all of your you know earlier works. Satyajit Ray films and photography and of course 'Chupke Chupke' is my favourite Hindi film as you know. I think comic release is usually the best. All the weepy intense movies of yours I've loved but just too much Kleenex have been used. So I think I'll stick to the comic roles. But I think you're fabulous. You have kept a great home. You have been a wonderful mum, wife, sister. I think you're quite an all-rounder."