Fam Jam! Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha, Kunal Kemmu along with Taimur and Inaaya enjoy chilly time in Pataudi

It's December which means Pataudi family's reunion at their ancestral home. Every year, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan head for holidays in the month of December. This time they chose to visit Pataudi and they were joined by Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. All thanks to Soha and Kunal's activeness on Instagram, we get to see beautiful photos and videos of the family spending time together.

A while back, Kunal took to his Instagram page and shared a photo posing with Saif, Kareena and Soha. In the photo, the Sacred Games actor is seen in a white kurta and pyjamas with a long coat and a shawl. While Bebo wore a black printed sweater and black tights with a pair of knee-high boots. Soha donned a casual-cool look wearing a grey top and blue jeans with a checkered coat. While Kunal wore a white T-Shirt and grey jeans with a black puffer jacket.

Kemmu captioned the post stating, "Cold Blue and Royal Blue #winter #aboutlastnight"

We got our hands on another photo in which Sharmila Tagore along with Saif, Kareena, Soha and Kunal are seen posing together with a few guests at Pataudi Palace. But don't miss cute Taimur Ali Khan and his cute expressions. He looks too sweet in a grey sweater and blue pants. However, Inaaya is hidden behind a sage while she was in the arms of her mom, Soha.

It's fam jam, indeed!