Karan Johar is known for his enthusiastic praise when he admires someone, but also for his silence during fallouts. During his rift with actor Kartik Aaryan, despite the actor's successes in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and many other projects, the tension was palpable, with both parties maintaining a stoic silence and refraining from publicly acknowledging each other's achievements. However, now that they've patched things up, Karan is lavishing praise on Kartik's projects, even those outside of his Dharma Productions. Hasn't their fallout ended in a remarkably easy and pampering reconciliation?

Recently, Karan Johar extended his support to Kartik Aaryan, sharing the teaser of his upcoming film with Sreeleela, directed by Anurag Basu, on his Instagram story. He couldn’t stop raving about the first look of his upcoming romantic film. "The beauty of love stories... the passion, the romance and the music! Super vibe! All on point!!! Excited,” he wrote.

Their bitter fallout has surprisingly blossomed into a sweet reconciliation, with Karan now lavishing praise on Kartik's projects. The rift started in 2021, when Karan announced plans to recast Dostana 2, replacing Kartik due to "professional circumstances". Speculation suggested that Kartik's alleged unprofessional behaviour on set led to the decision. Later, Kartik broke his silence on the controversy, saying he chose not to speak about the altercation due to his personal values, which dictate that the younger person should remain silent in such situations.

Then duo sparked speculation about a potential collaboration after being spotted together at Karan's residence, following a cordial appearance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Despite this, Kartik reportedly expressed reluctance to appear on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan due to his shy nature and unease with the show's candid questioning. However, a source clarified that it is not due to any lingering issues with Karan, as they had already reconciled in Toronto.

Then what came as a surprise was Karan announcing a new film starring Kartik in the lead role, directed by Sandeep Modi, and set to release on August 15, 2025. The announcement coincided with Kartik's 33rd birthday, putting to rest any rumours of a feud between them.