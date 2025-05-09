Falaq Naaz has called out television personalities from the Muslim community for their silence over India-Pakistan tension. Falaq slammed her co-stars, comparing them to Pakistani actors like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, who had the guts to support their government.

Television actress Falaq Naaz, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2, has posted a reel, criticising the silence of her Muslim co-stars over the India-Pakistan conflicts, and even didn't react to Operation Sindoor. On Friday, Falaq dropped a reel on Instagram, stating that she's surprised by her co-stars from the Muslim community who are dropping updates from their daily life, but refuse to post anything on the escalating tension between India and Pakistan. In the video, Falaq lauded how the Indian Armed Forces are giving befitting replies by tackling, countering, and destroying drones and missiles from Pakistan.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress went on to slam her co-stars who went mum for commenting on the India-Pakistan tension because they fear losing their fan base from Pakistan. She said, "Main soch rahi thi ki kyu humare yaha ke Hindu bhai-bhen humpe bharosha nahi kar paate. Aaj mujhe uska jawaab mila. Kyuki jab aisa kuch ho jaata hai, toh aap kuch nahi kehte, toh woh kaise bharosha karenge humari kom pe."

Without naming anyone, Falaq went on to say that Pakistani artistes (Ali Zafar, Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan), who had earned fame and fan following in India, had the guts to support their government, while the Indian Muslim actors are silent over the whole situation. Falaq said that even she used to follow Pakistani stars earlier, but after the incident, she has chosen her side. Naaz concluded, "Aap pehle apne desh se pyaar karo. Phir koi aur aata hai. Kaha hai woh jazbaa? Jab desh tumhare saath hai, tum kyu nahi kar pa rahe ho." The actress concluded, "Agar iss desh mein reh rahe ho, toh apne desh ke kaam aao. Kuch toh karo. I hope yeh video un tak phauche, taki woh thode zaleel ho, aur kuch kare."

Falaq's video received overwhelmingly positive responses, with many netizens lauding her efforts to call out celebs who live in India but are afraid to express their support openly. For the unversed, not only TV, but even Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan have remained silent over the India-Pakistan tension.