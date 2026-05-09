'Fake PR games’: Ameesha Patel exposes younger actresses for buying the 'No. 1' tag

Ameesha Patel slammed Bollywood’s “fake PR games,” questioning actresses who call themselves “superstars” without major box office hits.

Actress Ameesha Patel has sparked fresh debate online after calling out what she described as “fake PR games” in Bollywood. The actress shared a series of strong posts on X on Friday night, where she appeared to criticise younger actresses for allegedly using public relations machinery to project themselves as top stars despite not having major box office achievements.

Without naming anyone directly, Ameesha questioned the growing obsession with rankings like “number 1” and “number 2” actresses in the industry. In one of her posts, she wrote, “Most female actresses who haven't even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to cal themselves nos 1 and nos 2 ?like really ?its 2026 and not 2000 today 100 cr is nothing .”

The actress further spoke about the term “superstar” being used too casually in the industry today. According to Ameesha, actors should only claim that title after delivering work that creates a major impact at the box office.

In another post on X, she wrote, “Call ur self a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office . Untill then stop playing PR games to cal urself a super star sorry but that's the harsh reality.”

Soon after the posts surfaced online, social media users began reacting to her comments, with many debating Bollywood’s PR culture, box office numbers and celebrity image-building.

On the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol. The film emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and marked Ameesha’s successful return to the big screen after a long gap.