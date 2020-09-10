Fake account alert: Twitter handle of Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty not authentic

Soon after Bollywood actress and prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput death case Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday, on charges of her alleged role as a member of a 'drug syndicate' and for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant, tweets from a Twitter account @IndrajitChakra, the user of which was apparently posing as the accused's father Indrajit Chakbraborty, went viral on the internet.

However, it was later confirmed by a fact-checking website boomlive.in that the account was fake.

The fake Twitter handle was being used as a platform to seek justice for Rhea in the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

With tweets like, "No father deserves this, pls help @Tweet2Rhea #JusticeForRhea #IStandWithRheaChakraborty" the user, who sought justice and support for Rhea, posed as the actor's father. And while a lot of social media users did believe the account to be authentic, it was later confirmed by the fact-checking website that perhaps the account was a fake one.

Here are some tweets fromt he handle that come to notice before the account was declared to be fake.

Rhea Chakraborty bail rejected. Next act likely in sessions court on Thursday! . #JusticeForRhea September 8, 2020

Roses are red Violets are blue Let’s smash the patriarchy Me and you.#JusticeForRhea Story of a helpless father https://t.co/qPr2Hikwd0 — Indrajit Chakraborty (@IndrajitChakra) September 8, 2020

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Thursday adjourned for tomorrow hearing on the bail application of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Sessions court in Mumbai, which heard arguments on the bail application of Rhea, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatara and Bashit Parihar, is also likely to pronounce its order on the bail pleas tomorrow.

Rhea, who was arrested and later sent to 14-day judicial custody in the matter, moved a bail application in a local court in Mumbai claiming she is being falsely implicated in the case. The bail plea of her brother Showik and other accused, who were arrested in the case, was also heard today.

Rhea's bail application said no drugs or psychotropic substances have been seized from her and the allegations, if any, would pertain strictly to smaller quantities.

It said there is nothing on record to suggest that she was in any way involved with the financing of illicit traffic and/or harbouring the offenders in relation to any drugs.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor`s death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput`s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.