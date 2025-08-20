Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Netflix to drop preview of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut today

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack: When Arvind Kejriwal was targeted with eggs, ink, blows and slap

Ameesha Patel is gold medalist in economics, meet other highly qualified Bollywood stars who had unsuccessful film career

Good news for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant to launch low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip, price likely to be Rs...

Faissal Khan challenges brother Aamir Khan to deny affair with Jessica Hines, says 'I can prove it'

Amitabh Bachchan pens cryptic note on life, loss, and lessons: 'Never take never...'

Before Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna’s Thama, here are 5 vampire-human love stories to watch

Amid SC order on stray dogs in Delhi, 5 Bollywood movies that celebrate human and dog love

Meet Lakshya, Aryan Khan's hero in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, started out as TV actor, worked with Ektaa Kapoor, Karan Johar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry

5 actors who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Netflix to drop preview of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut today

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Netflix to drop preview of Aryan's directorial debut

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack: When Arvind Kejriwal was targeted with eggs, ink, blows and slap

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attack: When Arvind Kejriwal was targeted with eggs, ink...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Faissal Khan challenges brother Aamir Khan to deny affair with Jessica Hines, says 'I can prove it'

On an affair with Jessica Hines, Faissal reiterated his claims that the affair took place during Aamir’s marriage to Reena, and said the truth could be proven.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Faissal Khan challenges brother Aamir Khan to deny affair with Jessica Hines, says 'I can prove it'
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Faissal Khan has once again opened up about his strained relationship with his brother Aamir Khan, saying he has completely cut ties with the family. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Faissal alleged that Aamir was romantically involved with UK-based journalist Jessica Hines while still married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, and even fathered a child with her;  a claim he insists Aamir “can’t deny.”

Recalling a turbulent phase in his life, Faissal spoke about how his family pressured him to remarry after his divorce. At the time, Aamir had already separated from Reena and was living with Kiran Rao. Feeling cornered, Faissal said he penned a strongly worded letter to his relatives, pointing out their own failed relationships. “My sister Nikkhat had 3 marriages. Aamir went through a divorce with Reena. He had a child with Jessica Hines out of wedlock. And then was staying with Kiran Rao… I wanted to tell them to look at themselves first,” he shared, adding that his bluntness led his family to brand him “mad.”

Talking about Aamir’s first marriage, Faissal recalled being around when his brother’s relationship with Reena began falling apart. Aamir and Reena, who tied the knot in 1986 and share two children, Ira and Junaid, divorced in 2002. “I was there around when his relationship was not working with Reena… I could see his relationship going bad… but I couldn't help it. That was his decision. He had to live his life,” Faissal said. He also noted that Aamir’s growing involvement in his production house, launched with the film Lagaan, coincided with the marital issues.

On the Jessica Hines matter, Faissal reiterated his claims that the affair took place during Aamir’s marriage to Reena, and said the truth could be proven. “Everyone knows that he has had a relationship with Jessica and he has a child. He can't deny that. You can do a DNA test. I have proof of everything that I am saying… It's not me who's just fabricating.”

Faissal ended by accusing Aamir of carefully maintaining a spotless public image, which he claims is far from reality. “He is trying to create a clean image for the audience, but you can find out his image by him having so many relationships with women and all that… He likes to whitewash his image which is not the reality,” he said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Fashion, Aitraaz, Mary Kom; Priyanka Chopra calls THIS film a 'turning point in career': 'I was just greedy to work with him'
Not Fashion, Aitraaz, Mary Kom; Priyanka calls THIS film a 'turning point'
Like Mira Nair's Mississippi Masala, here are 5 Indian directors who took Bollywood vision to Hollywood screens
5 Indian directors who took Bollywood vision to Hollywood screens
Donald Trump imposed India with 50% tariff to put ‘secondary pressure’ on Russia: White House
Donald Trump imposed India with 50% tariff to put ‘secondary pressure’ on Russia
Why Term Insurance is Important at Every Stage in Life?
Why Term Insurance is Important at Every Stage in Life?
Decoding Soha Ali Khan's fitness secrets: Same food for all meals, strength training, herbal teas...
Decoding Soha Ali Khan's fitness secrets: Same food for all meals, more
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE