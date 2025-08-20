Faissal Khan challenges brother Aamir Khan to deny affair with Jessica Hines, says 'I can prove it'

On an affair with Jessica Hines, Faissal reiterated his claims that the affair took place during Aamir’s marriage to Reena, and said the truth could be proven.

Faissal Khan has once again opened up about his strained relationship with his brother Aamir Khan, saying he has completely cut ties with the family. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Faissal alleged that Aamir was romantically involved with UK-based journalist Jessica Hines while still married to his first wife, Reena Dutta, and even fathered a child with her; a claim he insists Aamir “can’t deny.”

Recalling a turbulent phase in his life, Faissal spoke about how his family pressured him to remarry after his divorce. At the time, Aamir had already separated from Reena and was living with Kiran Rao. Feeling cornered, Faissal said he penned a strongly worded letter to his relatives, pointing out their own failed relationships. “My sister Nikkhat had 3 marriages. Aamir went through a divorce with Reena. He had a child with Jessica Hines out of wedlock. And then was staying with Kiran Rao… I wanted to tell them to look at themselves first,” he shared, adding that his bluntness led his family to brand him “mad.”

Talking about Aamir’s first marriage, Faissal recalled being around when his brother’s relationship with Reena began falling apart. Aamir and Reena, who tied the knot in 1986 and share two children, Ira and Junaid, divorced in 2002. “I was there around when his relationship was not working with Reena… I could see his relationship going bad… but I couldn't help it. That was his decision. He had to live his life,” Faissal said. He also noted that Aamir’s growing involvement in his production house, launched with the film Lagaan, coincided with the marital issues.

On the Jessica Hines matter, Faissal reiterated his claims that the affair took place during Aamir’s marriage to Reena, and said the truth could be proven. “Everyone knows that he has had a relationship with Jessica and he has a child. He can't deny that. You can do a DNA test. I have proof of everything that I am saying… It's not me who's just fabricating.”

Faissal ended by accusing Aamir of carefully maintaining a spotless public image, which he claims is far from reality. “He is trying to create a clean image for the audience, but you can find out his image by him having so many relationships with women and all that… He likes to whitewash his image which is not the reality,” he said.