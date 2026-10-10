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Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah, hopes 'Allah bless our marriage with endless...'

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah

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Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah, hopes 'Allah bless our marriage with endless...'

Sharing his happiness, Mr Faisu wrote, “And We created you in pairs.” He further expressed his gratitude, writing, “Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side."

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Simran SinghANI

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 08:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu says 'Qubool Hai' to Nikhat Fatima at Madinah, hopes 'Allah bless our marriage with endless...'
Mr Faisu with Nikhat Fatima (Image source: Instagram)
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Internet sensation Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, has announced his wedding with a heartfelt post on social media, sharing official pictures with his wife and giving fans a glimpse into the special occasion. The influencer shared the joyous news with a deeply emotional caption, revealing that the couple solemnised their ‘Nikah’ in the holy city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, with his entire family by his side. 

Sharing his happiness, Mr Faisu wrote, “And We created you in pairs.” He further expressed his gratitude, writing, “Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality. Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words.” In his note, Mr Faisu also requested his fans and well-wishers to keep the couple in their duas as they embark on their new journey together. 

He concluded with a heartfelt prayer, saying, “May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen.” The wedding announcement, accompanied by official pictures of the couple, reflects the significance of the occasion and the spiritual importance of beginning their married life in Madinah. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

Known for his massive social media following and popularity among young audiences, Mr Faisu has often shared glimpses of his life with fans. As the couple steps into this beautiful new phase of life, fans and well-wishers took to the comment section and sent them love, prayers and warm wishes. 

Also read: Imran Khan gets detained by Mumbai Police for supporting CJP protest, actor makes first big statement: 'I'm going for a...'

 

Prince Narula commented, “Congratulations brother,” while actor Ridhi Dogra added, “Buhut Mubaarak be blessed always.” For the wedding ceremony, the groom chose an elegant ivory sherwani featuring intricate embroidery. The long, tailored garment has a refined, regal appearance, with detailed embellishments extending across the front and sleeves. He complemented his outfit with a matching ivory turban. On the other hand, Mr Faisu’s bride wore a beautiful deep red bridal ensemble adorned with elaborate gold embroidery, delicate floral motifs, and ornate borders. 

Her outfit features a red dupatta draped over her head and shoulders, embellished with intricate gold detailing. She completed the look with traditional gold jewelry, including a decorative maang tikka, layered necklaces, gold earrings, and stacks of red and gold bangles.

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