Fact Check: Sonam Kapoor delivers baby? Here's the truth behind actress's viral photo holding a newborn

Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood actress and mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is in her third trimester and is reportedly due to deliver her baby next month. As per media reports, Sonam's parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are gearing up to throw an intimate yet lavish baby shower for the actress who recently returned to Mumbai from London, ahead of her due date. And while Sonam and her family are thoroughly enjoying this last phase of her pregnancy, a photo of the diva showcasing her lying in a hospital bed holding a newborn baby in her arms is going viral on social media.

The photo of Sonam holding a baby while lying in a hospital bed is FAKE and morphed. As per the viral photo, Sonam recently delivered a baby. However, the truth is, that the actress is due next month and is yet to deliver her baby.

Amid the fake photo going viral on social media, mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor on Sunday shared a lovey-dovey post for her husband Anand Ahuja. Taking to Instagram, Sonam dropped a sunkissed selfie with Anand, writing she is missing him."Missing my favourite human... #everydayphenomenal," she captioned the post. Sonam's post caught Anand's attention.

Replying to her, Anand commented, "Most adorable cutie pieeeeee @sonamkapoor". In the image, the two are seen twinning in black and smiling.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. A few weeks back, the couple announced they expect their first child together.

Sonam recently celebrated her baby shower with her husband Anand Ahuja, along with other notable celebrities like Rhea Kapoor. She shared glimpses of the ceremony on social media, including the venue, the food, and the decor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in her upcoming film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.