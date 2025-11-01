FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Fact check: Sanjay Mishra marries Mahima Chaudhry? Here's the truth behind their recent viral video

For a week, a video of Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry, decked up as bride and groom, has made a public appearance, leaving netizens shocked and confused. Here's the reality behind the viral video.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Nov 01, 2025

Bollywood's veteran actor Sanjay Mishra (62), usually known as a scene-stealer, is now grabbing headlines for his latest public appearance with actress Mahima Chaudhry (52). Since last week, Mahima and Sanjay have been going viral, and the reason is their latest video in which they got papped. In their latest video, Sanjay nd Mahima are decked up as a newlywed duo. 

Sanjay was seen wearing a cream-colored kurta paired with a light pink, intricately patterned Nehru jacket (waistcoat). His look is completed with matching churidar-style pants. The overall outfit gives a graceful and classic ethnic appeal. The Dhadkan actress surprised us for sure, as she was dressed in a vibrant pink saree with golden embroidery and border detailing. The saree has a rich, festive look, complemented by a matching pink dupatta draped over her head. She accessorises with heavy traditional jewellery, including a choker necklace, maang tikka, bangles, and earrings. Her attire and accessories give her a perfect bridal appearance. This ultimately led to rumours among netizens that they are married. 

Are Sanjay and Mahima Chaudhry married? 

The latest viral appearance of Mahima and Sanjay is a part of a promotional strategy for their upcoming film. The actors will soon be seen in Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi, which is directed by Siddhant Raj. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Starz Avenue (@starz_avenue)

A few days before this viral video, the makers also shared a motion poster showing Sanjay Mishra holding a photo of Mahima dressed as a bride. The poster’s caption read, “Dulhan mil gayi hai, ab tayaar ho jaiye, kyunki baraat nikalne wali hai, aapke nazdeeki ya thode door ke cinemas se (The bride has been found, so get ready, the wedding procession will soon begin, either at your nearby or slightly distant cinemas).”

About Mahima Chaudhry 

Sanjay Mishra is quite regular and busy with his film career. But Mahima took a sabbatical from acting from 2016-2024. She made her comeback in films with The Signature (2024). This year, she was seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, Nadaaniyan.

