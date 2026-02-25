FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Fact check: Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered heart attack, Devdas director rushed to hospital after birthday? Here's the truth: 'He went for a...'

As per the media report, Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. However, his team issued a statement, snubbing the report as false and baseless.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 02:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Fact check: Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffered heart attack, Devdas director rushed to hospital after birthday? Here's the truth: 'He went for a...'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Fans of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali got worried after they got to know that the filmmaker suffered a heart attack. As Mamaraazzi reported, Bhansali, who celebrated his 63rd birthday on February 24, suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital. Soon, the news went viral, leaving moviegoers worried. 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali hospitalised? 

According to a post by Mamaraazzi, Bhansali suffered a heart attack on his birthday and was allegedly rushed to a hospital in Mumbai. The report suggested that the moment of celebration soon turned worrisome, with doctors admitting him for urgent medical care and closely monitoring his condition. The incident was reported to taken place on February 25, on his birthday. The rumour spread rapidly online, causing worry among fans and members of the film fraternity.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team gave a reality check

Soon after the news went viral, his team issued an official statement declining the information, calling it false and baseless. The team stated, "Reports about SLB being hospitalised are completely false and baseless. There is no truth to them. We request you to kindly refrain from carrying any such stories, as they have no verified source."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's family statement

Bhansali's family also stated on social media. The note reads: "Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine. He has gone in for a routine medical check-up, and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely appreciate the love, care, and concern shown by everyone. Thank you for your continued support and warm wishes."

Whats App Image 2026 02 25 at 14 25 14

What was Sanjay Leela Bhansali doing on his birthday? 

As per the reports, on his birthday eve, Bhansali was busy working on his upcoming project Love & War. The highly anticipated romantic drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the leads. Love & War will release in cinemas on August 14, 2026. 

