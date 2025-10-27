FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Fact check: Pakistan declares Salman Khan terrorist, blacklist him after Balochistan remark? Here's what we know

Did Pakistan blacklisted Salman Khan and label him 'a terrorist' for his Balochistan remark? A recent fact check revealed that the viral post has several problems, and there's no reporting about the same claims by any Pakistani government agency as well.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

A new controversy has started around Bollywood star Salman Khan after reports claimed that Pakistan has put his name on its “terror watchlist.” The rumour began on social media after his comments about Balochistan during a speech at the Riyadh Forum. The story spread quickly online and led to heated discussions among fans.

According to India Today, a social media user named Nasir Azeem shared what he said was an official Pakistani government document dated October 16, 2025. The document claimed that Salman Khan was listed as an “Azad Balochistan Facilitator.” However, the report clearly mentioned that the document’s authenticity is unverified, and no official source or Pakistani media outlet has confirmed it.

During the Riyadh event, where Salman Khan appeared with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, he talked about the popularity of Indian films among South Asians living in the Middle East. He said, “If you release a Hindi movie here (in Saudi Arabia), it will be a superhit. Even Tamil, Telugu, or Malayalam films earn a lot because people from different countries live here — there are people from Balochistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, all working here.”

This comment was later misinterpreted by some social media users, leading to false claims that Pakistan had called him a “terrorist.” A fact check by Financial Express found several problems in the viral post. It noted that the alleged document dated October 7 claimed that the decision to add Salman Khan to the list was made before his actual speech on October 16–17. This mismatch shows that the post is fake. Also, no Pakistani government agency or news outlet has reported anything about it, confirming that the “terror watchlist” story is false.

