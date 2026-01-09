FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl, romanced Yash, her name is..., she's from...

After Hollywood actress Natalie Burn was misreported to be the viral 'Toxic' girl, the director of this film, Geetu Mohandas, revealed the real cemetery girl, who romanced Yash in his upcoming film.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 05:51 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl, romanced Yash, her name is..., she's from...
Yash, the real Toxic girl Beatriz Taufenbach
    Ever since Yash's Toxic first look was dropped, almost every moviegoer, netizen, or KGF star's fan is eager to know more about the viral seductress who romanced Yash. In the teaser video, before Raya unleashes wrath on his haters, he is seen making love. The viral Toxic Girl gained immense attention, leaving the audience wondering who she is. A day after the teaser hit 200 million views across the platforms, several media portals reported Natalie Burn as the one who played the ultimate seductress. A few hours after Natalie got immense attention on social media, the director of Toxic decided to introduce the real actor, who set the internet on fire with Yash.  

    Not Natalie Burn, but the real Toxic girl is...

    Geetu Mohandas noticed the media reports, and she decided to reveal the original Toxic Girl. On Instagram, she dropped a story, revealing Beatriz Taufenbach as the real cemetery girl. Sharing the photo of Beatriz, Geetu wrote, "This beauty is my cemetry girl Beatriz Taufenbach." 

    Here's the original Toxic Girl 

    image

    Who is Beatriz Taufenbach? 

    Beatriz Taufenbach has maintained a very low profile on social media, and she's even kept her Instagram account private. However, the Saiyaara actor, Shaan Grover, follows her on Insta, and that's the only limited information about her. Beatriz's Instagram has 56 posts, 1,855 followers, and follows only 1,825 people. A few reports suggest that Beatriz hails from Brazil, but there is no official confirmation on the same. 

    Also read: Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

    About Toxic

    After the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2 (2022), Yash returns to the big screen with another pan-India masala entertainer, Toxic. The movie also stars Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Toxic will be released in cinemas on March 19. It will clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge.

