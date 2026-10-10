Fact check: Nana Patekar promised Abhijeet Dipke he would join his protest, late actor apologised to CJP founder? Here's the truth behind viral video

Did Nana Patekar promise Abhijeet Dipke to join his protest against Gyanesh Kumar? Read on to know the truth behind the viral video.

You know what's more dangerous than poison? Misinformation. In the age of social media, netizens tend to spread fake news and set false narratives that work in their interest. As India is facing unrest, with protests in various cities to express their discontent with the ruling government, a section of netizens are trying their best to provoke others with false stories and misinformation. The Jantar Mantar protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party's Abhijeet Dipke, has gripped the nation's interest. All eyes are on Jantar Mantar. Amid the unrest, netizens are trying to cook up stories around Dipke, and they're using Nana Patekar.

Netizens claim Nana Patekar was supposed to join the CJP protest?

Nana's demise is still a rude shock to his fans. It's just been two days since he passed away, and we have people who are profiting from his death. On one end, we have actress Tanushree Dutta, who's regaining lost relevance by mocking him in multiple videos. At another end, an old video of Nana is now being used, stating that the late actor had promised Abhijeet Dipke he would join his protest, but couldn't make it, so he dropped an apology video.

Here's the viral clip

Nana Patekar (Real Sher) Agar Jinda Hote to Abhijit Dipke Ke Sath Jantar Mantar me Hote Protest me #cjp #viral #trending #explorepage #instagram https://t.co/bZk6MlCBAd October 9, 2026

In the viral clip, we can hear Nana saying sorry to Abhijeet in Marathi and explaining why he couldn't join him. But did Nana Patekar apolgised to Abhijeet Dipke?

Fact check: Nana Patekar apologised not to Abhijeet Dipke, but to Abhijeet Gholap

The video clip that is going viral is certainly of Nana Patekar. The content of the clip ain't digitally altered, but misinterpreted. Nana Patekar apologised to film producer Abhijeet Gholap for not attending NAFA Marathi film festival. The biggest proof of this fact is that Gholap himself shared this video on his Instagram, with the caption, "Nana couldn’t attend NAFA Marathi Film Festival and had promised to come this year. We will miss you."

Here's the original clip

For the unversed, Nana Patekar passed away on the morning of October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was cremated with state honours.