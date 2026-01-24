FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Fact check: Mrunal Thakur secretly marries Dhanush? Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Shruti Haasan attend wedding ceremony; here's the truth of viral video

Amid the dating rumours, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur got married secretly in Chennai. The viral video of the duo's wedding ceremony, attended by starlwarts, left the netizens shocked. However, here's the truth behind the reel.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 02:38 PM IST

Fact check: Mrunal Thakur secretly marries Dhanush? Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Shruti Haasan attend wedding ceremony; here's the truth of viral video
Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur at their wedding ceremony
South superstar Dhanush recently created headlines for his dating rumours with Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur. There are reports that the couple are very much involved romantically, and they will tie the knot on February 14, 2026. However, weeks before the reported date, a video of Dhanush and Mrunal's secret wedding is out, leaving the netizens and their fans shocked. In the viral video, Dhanush and Mrunal are seen sitting in the pandal, while their contemporaries, co-stars and industry friends were seen standing behind the newlyweds. 

In the video, newlyweds Dhanush and Mrunal are seen enjoying their moment, while Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, Tiisha Krishnan, Ajith, Dulquer Salmaan, Anirudh Ravichander, and Shurti Haasan stand behind the duo, rejoicing in their happiness and blessing the duo. The video went viral in no time, leaving several netizens heartbroken and shocked. But are they truly married? Read on to know more. 

The viral wedding video of Dhanush-Mrunal is FAKE! 

Yes, the viral video of Dhanush and Mrunal that left the netizens puzzled is an AI-generated video. An Instagram user named Dev Pal shared the video with the caption, "Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur reportedly got married on 22nd January in a close-knit, private family ceremony in Chennai." He further emphasised the private ceremony details, and added, "No official photos, no announcements — just this leaked glimpse that has taken the internet by storm. Private ceremony. Big emotions. One unforgettable moment."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dev Pal (@devaimation)

However, he further added a disclaimer, stating that it's a fake video, made for entertainment purposes only. "This reel is AI-generated and for entertainment and news-style representation only. No official confirmation has been made by the individuals involved," the user added. 

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush's busy work schedule

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, along with Kriti Sanon and Prakash Raj. This movie marked Dhanush's return in Bollywood, and it was a hit. On the other side, Mrunal will be seen in Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha. Paired opposite Adivi Sesh, Dacoit is a bilingual film shot in Telugu and Hindi. The movie will be released in cinemas on March 19, clashing directly with Dhurandhar Part 2 and Yash's Toxic.

