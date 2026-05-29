FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch', portrays strong emotions of Indo-China soldiers for their country and family

Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch'

The end of pay to play: how Awestruck is rewiring a hundreds-of-billions experience market

The end of pay to play: how Awestruck is rewiring a hundreds-of-billions experie

Shobhaa De backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, call ban an 'ugly conspiracy against Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar'

Shobhaa De backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, call ban an 'ugly conspiracy'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Fact check: Madhuri Dixit went 'too bold' for public appearance, wore revealing black gown with deep neckline? Here's truth behind viral video

A viral clip of Madhuri Dixit's public appearance has grabbed headlines and eyeballs for the wrong reasons. Madhuri has been captured in a way-too-revealing outfit, but is it for real?

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 29, 2026, 11:32 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Fact check: Madhuri Dixit went 'too bold' for public appearance, wore revealing black gown with deep neckline? Here's truth behind viral video
Madhuri Dixit, her viral video from the event (Image source: Screengrab, Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the age of AI, everything can't be blindly trusted. An image or a video is more than enough to put out a wrong impression and damage the reputation of a public personality. In the past few years, we saw how fabricated, digitally altered visuals have tried to hamper the perception of actresses like Rashmika Mandanna and Rukmini Vasanth. Something similar has happened with Madhuri Dixit. The Dhak-Dhak girl has become the latest prey of deepfake videos. A clip of the actress from an event went viral for the wrong reasons. The video puts out a rather bold and revealing avatar of the Devdas actress, but is it for real? 

What is the bold video of Madhuri Dixit? Is it for real? 

A video from the Femina event went viral, as it shows Madhuri wearing a revealing black structured gown with a deep, sculpted neckline. In the said video, Dixit is looking way too exposed, and it's clearly giving out a wrong impression of desperation from the actress. But here's the truth. 

Here's the viral video

The viral video is clearly fake, AI-generated. As you can see, her Insta post in the same outfit, you'll notice that the dress in the video is modified (neckline to slit). Even the nails are different, and so is the body.

Here's Madhuri Insta post in the same outfit

Even X (Twitter) flagged the video and added context to the viral post, stating, "The video depicts an AI-generated image of Madhuri Dixit, not a real appearance; her outfit at the Femina Awards 2024 was an ivory mikado gown with black off-shoulder drapes, not the black plunging-neckline dress shown." 

Also read: Viral video: Meenakshi Seshadri returns to Mumbai, requests for work, clarifies she ain't looking for only lead roles: 'I'm managing this on my own'

Internet reacts to Madhuri Dixit's bold AI video

A certain section of netizens was smart enough to call out the video as fake, AI-generated, and they even flagged it. An internet user wrote, "This is an AI-generated video of #MadhuriDixit. Kindly verify facts before tweeting or amplifying something like this. In an age where misinformation spreads within seconds, such irresponsible posts from public figures only add to confusion and unnecessary outrage. Highly shameful and deeply disappointing." Another netizen wrote, "Uncle Ji, think twice before maligning someone's age. It's fake, you must cross-check before posting." On the work front, Madhuri will next be seen in the dark comedy Maa Bhen, with Triptii Dimri. The film will be released on June 5 on Netflix.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch', portrays strong emotions of Indo-China soldiers for their country and family
Maatrubhumi first review OUT! Salman Khan's war drama is 'must watch'
Relief from heatwave soon? IMD warns of thunderstorm, hailstorm across country; predicts dust storm and hail in Delhi
Relief from heatwave soon? IMD warns of thunderstorm, hailstorm across country
The end of pay to play: how Awestruck is rewiring a hundreds-of-billions experience market
The end of pay to play: how Awestruck is rewiring a hundreds-of-billions experie
Shobhaa De backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, call ban an 'ugly conspiracy against Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar'
Shobhaa De backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, call ban an 'ugly conspiracy'
Prasannavenkatesh Chandrasekar: Designing Trust at Scale
Prasannavenkatesh Chandrasekar: Designing Trust at Scale
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement