Fact check: Madhuri Dixit went 'too bold' for public appearance, wore revealing black gown with deep neckline? Here's truth behind viral video

A viral clip of Madhuri Dixit's public appearance has grabbed headlines and eyeballs for the wrong reasons. Madhuri has been captured in a way-too-revealing outfit, but is it for real?

In the age of AI, everything can't be blindly trusted. An image or a video is more than enough to put out a wrong impression and damage the reputation of a public personality. In the past few years, we saw how fabricated, digitally altered visuals have tried to hamper the perception of actresses like Rashmika Mandanna and Rukmini Vasanth. Something similar has happened with Madhuri Dixit. The Dhak-Dhak girl has become the latest prey of deepfake videos. A clip of the actress from an event went viral for the wrong reasons. The video puts out a rather bold and revealing avatar of the Devdas actress, but is it for real?

What is the bold video of Madhuri Dixit? Is it for real?

A video from the Femina event went viral, as it shows Madhuri wearing a revealing black structured gown with a deep, sculpted neckline. In the said video, Dixit is looking way too exposed, and it's clearly giving out a wrong impression of desperation from the actress. But here's the truth.

Here's the viral video

Don't know what came to #Madhuri that at 59 she is trying to compete with #JahnaviKapoor who built her career on cleavage showing than on acting.



Or is it that now a days every woman is competing with Onlyfans everywhere??? pic.twitter.com/OWt8EBxnr1 May 28, 2026

The viral video is clearly fake, AI-generated. As you can see, her Insta post in the same outfit, you'll notice that the dress in the video is modified (neckline to slit). Even the nails are different, and so is the body.

Here's Madhuri Insta post in the same outfit

Even X (Twitter) flagged the video and added context to the viral post, stating, "The video depicts an AI-generated image of Madhuri Dixit, not a real appearance; her outfit at the Femina Awards 2024 was an ivory mikado gown with black off-shoulder drapes, not the black plunging-neckline dress shown."

Also read: Viral video: Meenakshi Seshadri returns to Mumbai, requests for work, clarifies she ain't looking for only lead roles: 'I'm managing this on my own'

Internet reacts to Madhuri Dixit's bold AI video

A certain section of netizens was smart enough to call out the video as fake, AI-generated, and they even flagged it. An internet user wrote, "This is an AI-generated video of #MadhuriDixit. Kindly verify facts before tweeting or amplifying something like this. In an age where misinformation spreads within seconds, such irresponsible posts from public figures only add to confusion and unnecessary outrage. Highly shameful and deeply disappointing." Another netizen wrote, "Uncle Ji, think twice before maligning someone's age. It's fake, you must cross-check before posting." On the work front, Madhuri will next be seen in the dark comedy Maa Bhen, with Triptii Dimri. The film will be released on June 5 on Netflix.