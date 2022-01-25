Fact Check: First pics of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' baby leaked online?

The powerful celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently became parents to their first child via surrogacy. The couple shared the good news on their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday, 22nd January at midnight.

Since their announcement, a couple of pictures with each of them holding babies have been spreading like wildfire on social media claiming to be the photos of their newborn child. We are here to break the news to you that these pictures are old photographs and none of them feature their newborn baby.

The first picture, being circulated widely, shows Nick Jonas with Aydin, son of their friends Stacy and Irfan.



The second picture shows Priyanka Chopra with her nephew Krishna Sky, son of her cousin Divya Jyoti and Nile Sarkisian.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the joined statement released by Priyanka and Nick read. While the couple themselves have not revealed the gender of their baby, several international websites have reported that it's a baby girl.

Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra, who has also acted in films such as 'Section 375' and '1920 London' shared in a recent interview that she has become an aunt of the baby girl. Talking to IndiaToday.in, she said, "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self, we are all very proud of her."

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot with each other in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace in December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals.