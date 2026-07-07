Fact check: Did Tridha Choudhury get ditched by boyfriend, suffer mental trauma after doing s*x scenes with Bobby Deol in Aashram? Here's the truth

Actress Tridha Choudhury is going viral for her old interview, which has been smartly edited to spread a narrative about how going intimate with Bobby Deol in Aashram has affected her personal life. Here's the whole picture.

Actress Tridha Choudhury, popularly known for playing Babita in Ek Badnaam Aashram, has now fallen for a fake narrative on social media. Since Tuesday morning, there have been videos on popular pap pages with the headline, "Bobby Deol ke saath hot scenes karne se toota Tridha ka rishta." Another video is captioned, "Tridha had an ugly breakup after doing intimate scenes with Bobby Deol in Aashram." On X, Tridha's video is going viral in which she has admitted that her personal life and health took a toll during Aashram and Bandish Bandits. But is it because of going intimate for the show? Read on to know more.

What did Tridha actually mean in the viral video?

The viral clip is smartly edited from Tridha Choudhury's interview with Dainik Bhaskar, recorded in 2021, shortly after Ek Badnaam Aashram. In the long-format interview, Tridha opened up about her background, achieving success without any Godfather, and then going through a dark phase of an abusive relationship. When Tridha was busy at work, she was dealing with a nightmarish personal life struggle. She was mentally drained due to a bad partner.

Tridha was mentally broken because of a toxic relationship, and not due to Aashram

The narrative of the viral video clip is how Aashram affected her relationship. But in reality, she admitted being in an ugly relationship that actually affected her mentally and physically. There's no connection between Tridha's life going downhill due to her on-screen commitment to her work. Tridha said, "During the shooting of Bandish Bandits and Aashram, my personal life was hanging from a cliff. I think I was hospitalized many times. I had breathing problems. I was always anxious that something bad was going to happen to me — that if I talked to someone or did anything, that person would somehow come and surround me, and something bad would happen."

Watch the viral clip

Tridha Chaudhary revealed that her bold scenes with Bobby Deol in Ashram caused her emotional trauma from her boyfriend



She said, "I was shattered and cried constantly. Then my friend Azaan came like an angel, he asked me to leave the city and stay with him." pic.twitter.com/bBxS8OgEUs — Chota Don (@choga_don) July 7, 2026

She further added, "Mentally, I was broken to a point where I could not meet anyone. I could not talk to anyone. My friends were also a little annoyed — if I called them, they would just hear me crying. My dad was not talking to me. I had cornered myself in a space. Because of the relationship, I isolated myself. But it was painful because I could not tell anyone what I was going through."

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Who helped Tridha to recover?

Tridha credited her friend, Azaan, who was always there for her. Considering him among the angels, she revealed that despite being in another city, his phone call changed his life. "He told me that if someone is not able to help you, don’t worry. What I went through was a kind of physical trauma. It came out of me in a way I could not handle. It led me to a decision where I knew that no matter what happens, I have to get out of this. He literally told me, “Can you just leave that city? Come stay with my family and me. We will welcome you with open arms. Take as long as you want.”