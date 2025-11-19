FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Fact Check: Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share photos with their newborn baby boy? Know truth behind viral photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child earlier this month. The two first announced their pregnancy in September this year. In the Polaroid photo shared by the couple, Vicky Kaushal was seen affectionately holding Katrina Kaif's baby bump.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 11:04 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Fact Check: Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share photos with their newborn baby boy? Know truth behind viral photos
On November 7, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy. Announcing the news on social media, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a joint statement that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.— 7th November, 2025 – Katrina and Vicky." At the time, a reliable source from HN Reliance Hospital confirmed that both the mother and the newborn are healthy, although their discharge has not yet been scheduled.

Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share a photo of their newborn baby boy?

Amid speculation about whether Katrina Kaif and her baby boy have settled into their home, new photos are going viral on social media, shared by a fan page of the actress. In one photo, Vicky Kaushal could be seen cradling the baby boy in his arms, accompanied by Katrina Kaif in a yellow dress. In the second photo, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal could both be seen posing with the latter's mother as she held her grandchild close to her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@katrinakaifcutie)

Please note that neither Katrina Kaif nor Vicky Kaushal has shared any photos of their newborn baby. The images going viral are both AI-generated. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@katrinakaifcutie)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome a baby boy

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child earlier this month. The two first announced their pregnancy in September this year. In the Polaroid photo shared by the couple, Vicky Kaushal was seen affectionately holding Katrina Kaif's baby bump.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021, after dating for a year. The wedding was a lavish one and took place in Rajasthan.

