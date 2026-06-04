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Fact check: Did Farah Khan insult her cook Dileep in Shaan’s episode? Viral video triggers backlash, truth inside

Farah Khan and her cook Dileep are a viral duo, but after the recent episode, the director got brutally trolled for 'insulting' him. But did Farah really insult Dileep? Here's the truth.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 11:11 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Fact check: Did Farah Khan insult her cook Dileep in Shaan’s episode? Viral video triggers backlash, truth inside
Farah Khan with Dileep (Image source: Twitter)
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Director Farah Khan ain't active in Bollywood, yet she's extremely popular on the internet. Thanks to her vlogs and her partner-in-crime, cook Dileep. They have created a popular series of vlogs by visiting the celebs' homes, cooking food in their kitchen, and having lunch or dinner with them. Farah and Dileep are among the popular duos on social media. But even they are subjected to criticism and trolling. In a recent episode, Farah Khan went to singer Shaan's home, and they had a gala time with the Mukherjee family. A clip from the episode went viral, and it led to brutal trolling of the Main Hoon Na director. 

What exactly happened during Shaan's episode? 

By the end of the 22-min episode, we see Farah, Shaan, and the family dining together. In the viral clip, we can see that Shaan asked Dileep to join them at the dining table to have food. But Farah handed him a thali and asked him to go and eat with Rajesh (a staff member from Shaan's family). In Hindi, Farah is heard saying this to Dileep, "Yeh le aur Rajesh ji ke saath kha." Now this clip went viral, and Farah is facing brickbats from the netizens for 'insulting' Dileep. But this is an edited clip. 

Here's the viral clip

The internet lost cool on Farah Khan

Netizens slammed Farah for sidelining the person who made her popular on social media. A netizen wrote, "She might look all nice in front of the camera, but would she really eat at the same table with a servant even once?" Another netizen wrote, "Jiske karan YouTube me kamai kar rahi Farah Khan use saath nahi bitha rahi khane ke liye." 

Fact check: Farah Khan never insulted Dileep 

When you watch the episode, you'll see that Farah told Dileep to eat with Rajesh or tell him to join them at the dining table. The viral clip is smartly cut. Actually, Farah said, "Yeh le, aur Rajesh ji ke saath kha. Nahi toh Rajesh ji ko bhi idhar bula (Here, take this and eat it with Rajesh ji. Otherwise, call Rajesh ji over here as well)."

Also read: Viral video: Ibrahim Ali Khan 'pushes' rumoured GF Palak Tiwari to avoid getting papped, actress looks visibly angry, netizens grill actor, paparazzi

Here's the edited portion from the vlog

Farah never insulted Dileep. In fact, she suggested calling another staff member to join them for food. Hope these trolls will now stop for good.

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