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Fact check: Did boxer Neeraj Goyat brutally attack Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma? Here's the truth behind viral video

A video of boxer Neeraj Goyat getting into a physical tussle with Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu Sharma went viral on the internet. Is it a big controversy, or a gimmick? Read on to know more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 04:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Fact check: Did boxer Neeraj Goyat brutally attack Pulkit Samrat, Divyendu Sharma? Here's the truth behind viral video
Divyendu, Neeraj Goyat, Pulkit Samrat
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In the day and age of social media, promotions have also revolutionised. Today, it's not only about appearances or interviews, but also about reels, fan interaction, and posting. However, there have been instances when an online interaction takes an unexpected turn, and it ends up creating a controversy. Recently, Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat got into online banter with Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu Sharma, and it took a nasty turn, as wild as Neeraj ending up in a physical conflict with Pulkit and Divyendu. 

Neeraj Goyat beats Pulkit Samrat and Divyendu

In a viral video, seemingly from CCTV footage from a building compound, we get to see Pulkit and Divyendu waiting for the elevator, with their entourage. Soon, Neeraj enters from behind, and soon he starts pushing Pulkit, and they get into an ugly physical fight. Divyendu and other team members jump in to save Pulkit, but Neeraj continues dragging Pulkit and trying to drag him out of the building. This video went viral in no time, and it left netizens puzzled. 

Watch the viral fight video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

How did Neeraj and Pulkit get into a fight? 

After dropping the teaser of an upcoming series, Glory, Pulkit and Divyendu got a reaction from Neeraj. In a post. On the post, Neeraj replied, "Filmy boxing mein kya hai mehnat, asli boxing hoti toh baat alag hoti." Divyenndu responded: "Yaar tum apni line mein raho, hum apni mein rahenge… kyunki agar humne line badal li toh.” Neeraj Goyat added: “Tumlog meri line mein aa bhi nhi sakte.” Pulkit Samrat stepped in: “Bhai hum log sirf apna show promote kar rahe hain! Aapse koi lafda nahin hai! Thoda respect bana ke rakhein kripya!" Neeraj Goyat replied again: “Tum lafda kar bhi nhi sakte.” Divyenndu concluded: “Hahahaha… kitna na samajh hai tu… koi na… baaki milke samjha denge…Pulkit Samrat phone utha." In a way, Divyendu challenged Neeraj, and Pulkit agreed to it. Thus, it led to this tussle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ainak Media (@ainak.india)

Has Neeraj Goyat hit Pulkit for real? 

The viral video of Neeraj and Pulkit's fight is nothing but a promotional feature to promote the actor's upcoming series Glory, which is also based at the backdrop of professional boxing. To hype the promotions, Neeraj, Pulkit and Divyendu will come together for a friendly match. 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Glory is an upcoming Netflix sports crime thriller series starring Pulkit Samrat in the lead. It marks his OTT debut as a main lead actor. The series is scheduled for a May 1 release. 

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