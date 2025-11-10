Fact Check: Dharmendra is NOT on ventilator at Breach Candy Hospital, veteran actor's team breaks silence on his health update

Dharmendra's team member has clarified that the veteran superstar is only under observation at the Breach Candy Hopsital, Mumbai, and there's nothing to worry about.

On Monday, November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Reports suggested that the 89-year-old superstar has been now placed on a ventilator and is under critical condition. However, the actor's team has refuted these claims. In October last week, Dharmendra had been admitted to the same facility for a routine check-up.

"He’s under observation, but there’s nothing to worry about. He undergoes a series of tests periodically given his age, and is in the hospital for the same. Someone may have spotted him and created a news piece. He is absolutely fine and there’s nothing to be worried about", one of Dharmendra's team members told India Today.

Known as Bollywood’s 'He-Man', Dharmendra soared to fame in the 1960s with his charisma, versatility, and commanding presence in action roles. Celebrated for memorable performances in films such as Ankhen, Chupke Chupke, Pratiggya, Charas, and Yaadon Ki Baaraat, he embodied both rugged masculinity and romantic charm, earning enduring love from audiences across generations.

Meanwhile, the veteran superstar will be seen next in Ikkis. The war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded India's highest military decoration Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. While Agastya Nanda plays Arun Khetarpal, Dharmendra plays his father Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, who also served in the Indian Army. Jaideep Ahlawat also plays a pivotal role in the film produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.

Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for making noir thrillers such as Badlapur, Andhadhun, Johnny Gaddaar, Ek Hasina Thi, and Merry Christmas. After much delays, the much-anticipated film is slated to release in cinemas on December 25 coinciding with Christmas. It will clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday-starrer romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

