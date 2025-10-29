FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Fact check: Deepika Padukone removed from Kalki 2898 AD end credits? Producers are getting trolled, but TRUTH is...

As social media users alleged, Deepika Padukone's name has been removed from the end credits scene on Netflix. The actress' fans have lost their cool with the makers, and they're bashing them. But is it true, or just a negative campaign against Kalki makers? Read on to know more.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 01:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Fact check: Deepika Padukone removed from Kalki 2898 AD end credits? Producers are getting trolled, but TRUTH is...
Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD
Earlier, there were reports that Deepika Padukone has suffered another major blow from the makers of Kalki 2898 AD. After removing the actress from Kalki Part 2, it was alleged that the producers, Vyjayanthi Films, have now removed Deepika's name from the film's end credits on Netflix. Fans and followers of Deepika noticed screenshots circulating without Deepika's name, and expressed their outrage against the Kalki 2898 AD makers, Vjyanthi Films. 

Several netizens shared screenshots and screen recordings of Kalki 2898 AD OTT version, where the actress's name is missing from the end credits. The blockbuster film released in 2024 is streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime.  

Fact Check: Deepika Padukone's name was NEVER removed from the end credits

After browsing through both versions (Telugu and Hindi from Prime and Netflix), we have seen that Deepika's name is there in the title plate and even in the end credits. It seems like these stories were made to allegedly slam Kalki makers. Ever since there was news that Deepika had been removed from Kalki Part 2, her fans were agitated towards the makers. But creating such controversy is 'distasteful and unprofessional'. If these rumours have been pushed by the actress' PR team, then they have hit an all-time low. This will cause them great damage, as you can't fool the audience.

Deepika Padukone removed from Kalki Part 2 

In September, the producers of Kalki Part 2 issued a statement, announcing that Deepika Padukone had been dropped from the movie due to commitment issues. In the official statement, it is stated, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more." The statement ends with producers wishing her the best for future endeavours, "We wish her the best with her future works." This was the second blow to Deepika after Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

