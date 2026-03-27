Fact check: As Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1000 crore, Yami Gautam gifts swanky SUV to Ranveer Singh? Here's the truth behind viral video

As per social media, Ranveer Singh got a gift from actress Yami Gautam (director Aditya Dhar's wife). However, the viral video is not related to Dhurandhar 2. Read on to know more.

Ranveer Singh has put his soul into the Dhurandhar franchise, and with the record-breaking collections of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he does deserve to be celebrated. As per a tweet, actress Yami Gautam (wife of Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar) has gifted a swanky SUV to the actor. On X, Rahul Gupta dropped a video and wrote a tweet, calling it his exclusive. However, here's the truth: Ranveer has received no such gift from the makers, and the video he has uploaded is originally from 2025.

Ranveer Singh and the viral video of getting mobbed

In the tweet, the user wrote that Yami honoured Singh's hard work and gifted him an expensive GMC Hummer worth Rs 5 crore. The tweet is attached with a video where we can see Ranveer arriving at the airport in a new car. The actor stepped out and got mobbed by fans. Ranveer, in his calm, didn't deny any fans' requests and posed with them for selfies.

Also read: Aamir Khan makes huge statement after getting trolled for 'I have not seen Dhurandhar 2' comment, reveals 'I barely watch films'

When Ranveer Singh celebrated a fan's birthday

One of the fans brought a cake with him and celebrated his birthday with Singh. On-screen tough guy Hamza is a real-life sweetheart. Ranveer cheered for his fan, sang for him, while he was cutting the cake. Later, he even took a piece of the cake and fed him, making his fan's birthday a memory for a lifetime. Before heading for the flight, Singh made sure to pose with the birthday boy and then walked towards the premises.

Watch the viral video

MEGA EXCLUSIVE



After the massive success of #Dhurandhar2‌, #YamiGautam (wife of Aditya Dhar) gifted Ranveer Singh a stunning GMC Hummer worth 5 crore.



And in his signature style, #Ranveersingh also celebrated a fan’s birthday with them, proving once again how much… pic.twitter.com/vCXKlzNZke — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGupta25376) March 27, 2026

The video shared by the netizens went viral in no time, and several cybercitizens called out the user for giving out fake information. "Before you hit 'Retweet,' hit the brakes. Not everything you read online is a headline; some of it is just creative fiction," wrote a netizen. Another netizen wrote, "I appreciate your creative efforts to gain engagement on your tweet!" One of the netizens slammed the X user, "Why are you posting fake news?? No way you guys can go to any extent for payout." As far as Dhurandhar 2 is considered, the movie has grossed Rs 1088 crore worldwide, and the film continues to dominate the box office.