Fact check: Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film, will release in 2026: 'We are very much on schedule'

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Reports were stating that Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's romantic drama has not been shot 40%, hinting at the delay of the film's release. However, director Anurag Basu has broken the silence on the same and debunked rumours.
After reports of Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela's romantic film getting delayed went viral, the director Anurag Basu has now officially confirmed that their movie is on schedule, and the film will certainly release this year. Earlier, there were rumours that the Kartik-Sreeleela film 'might get postponed' as Anurag said that they have shot only for 45 days, and the movie is 'far from completion'.
Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela film to get delayed?
Basu has confirmed that his upcoming untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, backed by T-Series, is progressing as planned, with production currently in motion. The project remains slated for a theatrical release later this year.
'We're bringing the film this year': Anurag Basu
Despite the ongoing speculation around the film's delay, the Director has confirmed that the film is progressing steadily and remains firmly on track. The collaboration between the film's two actors has already sparked considerable curiosity, marking a fresh pairing under Basu’s direction. Speaking about the film’s status, Basu said, "We are very much on schedule, and the shoot is progressing well. It’s a film we believe in deeply, and we are bringing it to audiences this year as intended."
Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela film was originally slated for...
The first look of Kartik and Sreeleela's film, which was released with Tu Meri Zindagi Hai in the background, was officially announced in February 2025. In the first glimpse, we get to see a rugged Kartik playing guitar on stage while he performs a song, which suggests that the story will revolve around a romantic relationship. The teaser showed short scenes of Kartik and Sreeleela performing together, which displayed their on-screen chemistry that fans have already begun to notice. The film was originally slated for a December 2025 release, but it was pushed to 2026. As per the latest information from Basu, the movie is expected to release this year.