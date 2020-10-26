Fact Check: Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Nanavati Hospital?

Two months after Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recovered from COVID-19, it was reported by various media outlets that the actor was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

However, DNA confirmed with their sources and have found out that Bachchan is NOT admitted to the hospital and is at his home in Mumbai.

Media outlets reported that the 78-year-old was admitted for an injury and has been receiving treatment since Saturday which is not true.

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account and shared a glimpse of a square in the Polish city of Wroclaw, which has been named after his late father, distinguished Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

He called it a moment of immense pride for his family and India.

Also read See Pic: Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpse of city square in Poland named after his late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Taking to his social media account, Bachchan wrote, "The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family, for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India. Jai Hind."

A lot of celebrities from the industry commented on the news including Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty, and Shamita Shetty who dropped a bunch of emojis, expressing their happiness.

For the uninformed, it was in December that Amitabh had announced that Wroclaw has decided to name a square in his father's name. He shared pictures from a church service in that country in honour of his father and had written, "At one of the oldest Churches in Europe, in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love .. Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour."